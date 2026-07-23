Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Alna Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.560.40 40 OPM %1.790 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
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