Alna Trading & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Alna Trading & Exports reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.560.401.7900.0100.0100.010

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