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Alna Trading & Exports standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 72.99% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Alna Trading & Exports declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.99% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.572.11 -73 2.112.11 0 OPM %5.263.32 -0.470.95 - PBDT0.030.07 -57 0.020.03 -33 PBT0.020.07 -71 0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.06 -67 0.020.02 0

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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