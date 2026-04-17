Alok Industries' consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.54 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 74.47 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 982.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 193.65 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with a loss before tax of Rs 74.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses reduced by 1.42% YoY to Rs 1,189.20 crore in Q4 FY26. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 453.33 crore (down 5.15% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 108.21 crore (up 16.75% YoY) during the quarter.