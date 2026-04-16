Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 192.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 982.97 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 192.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 74.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 982.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 952.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 744.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 816.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.16% to Rs 3714.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3708.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.