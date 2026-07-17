Alok Industries slips after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 138 crore

Alok Industries declined 1.92% to Rs 12.28 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 138.25 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 171.56 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 6.50% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 993.11 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 1.49% YoY to Rs 1,153.45 crore. The cost of materials consumed increased 17.91% YoY to Rs 538.86 crore, while employee benefits expense declined 10.15% YoY to Rs 113.57 crore.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 138.25 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 171.56 crore in Q1 FY26.