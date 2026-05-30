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Alpa Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST
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Sales decline 21.34% to Rs 31.40 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.34% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.03% to Rs 15.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.90% to Rs 105.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.4039.92 -21 105.81112.45 -6 OPM %11.460.48 -3.114.22 - PBDT3.292.66 24 18.7927.87 -33 PBT3.072.08 48 16.7025.67 -35 NP1.38-2.12 LP 15.0119.50 -23

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST

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