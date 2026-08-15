Alpex Solar consolidated net profit declines 5.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 503.42 croreNet profit of Alpex Solar declined 5.72% to Rs 39.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 503.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 380.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales503.42380.32 32 OPM %14.8016.46 -PBDT63.4761.53 3 PBT53.5457.40 -7 NP39.8742.29 -6
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