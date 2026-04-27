Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -12.41 crore

Net loss of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt reported to Rs 26.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 39.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -12.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 264.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.86% to Rs 93.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.98% to Rs 797.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 906.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.