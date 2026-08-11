Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit rises 1660.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.10% to Rs 82.13 crore

Net profit of Alphageo (India) rose 1660.49% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.10% to Rs 82.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.82.1340.8423.805.8022.675.2019.740.8814.260.81

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