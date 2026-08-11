Alphageo (India) consolidated net profit rises 1660.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.10% to Rs 82.13 croreNet profit of Alphageo (India) rose 1660.49% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 101.10% to Rs 82.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales82.1340.84 101 OPM %23.805.80 -PBDT22.675.20 336 PBT19.740.88 2143 NP14.260.81 1660
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content