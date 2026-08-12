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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 10.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 10.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:27 PM IST
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Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 10.12 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 10.26% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.1211.44 -12 OPM %18.1814.69 -PBDT2.412.24 8 PBT2.282.14 7 NP1.291.17 10

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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