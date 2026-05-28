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Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 19.67 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 11.97% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.77% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 72.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19.6715.23 29 72.8855.38 32 OPM %23.5925.08 -14.7416.99 - PBDT4.093.29 24 8.947.36 21 PBT3.532.99 18 7.486.27 19 NP2.622.34 12 6.015.06 19

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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