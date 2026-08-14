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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 16.28 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 261.11% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.2816.51 -1 OPM %18.807.69 -PBDT2.700.80 238 PBT2.350.52 352 NP1.950.54 261

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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