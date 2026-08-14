Alpine Housing Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 261.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 16.28 crore

Net profit of Alpine Housing Development Corporation rose 261.11% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.2816.5118.807.692.700.802.350.521.950.54

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