Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksGoogle Pixel 11 Launched in IndiaMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 65.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 65.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 65.55% to Rs 375.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6030.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6025.106030.00 0 OPM %42.4140.74 -PBDT1552.001441.80 8 PBT458.60267.40 72 NP375.30226.70 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.26 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ consolidated net profit rises 137.14% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Next Story