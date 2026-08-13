Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 65.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 croreNet profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust rose 65.55% to Rs 375.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 6025.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6030.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6025.106030.00 0 OPM %42.4140.74 -PBDT1552.001441.80 8 PBT458.60267.40 72 NP375.30226.70 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content