Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 39.28% to Rs 26.57 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride declined 11.29% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.28% to Rs 26.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5743.76 -39 OPM %17.1216.41 -PBDT5.946.75 -12 PBT3.324.46 -26 NP2.753.10 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Artefact Projects standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Popees Cares reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 90.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Next Story