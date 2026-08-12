Alufluoride consolidated net profit declines 11.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.28% to Rs 26.57 croreNet profit of Alufluoride declined 11.29% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.28% to Rs 26.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.5743.76 -39 OPM %17.1216.41 -PBDT5.946.75 -12 PBT3.324.46 -26 NP2.753.10 -11
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