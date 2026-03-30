Aluminium makers jump after Iran attacks disrupt global supply

Shares of domestic aluminium producers surged on Monday as global aluminium prices rallied sharply following supply disruptions in the Middle East.

National Aluminium Company rose 4.14%, while Hindalco Industries gained 2.65%, tracking a spike in international metal prices.

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange approached four-year highs on Monday. The rally was triggered after Iranian attacks over the weekend damaged key aluminium production facilities in the Gulf region.

Emirates Global Aluminium and Aluminium Bahrain, two of the Middle Easts largest aluminium producers, are currently assessing the extent of damage to their smelters. Aluminium Bahrain confirmed that its facility was hit in an attack on 28 March 2026, resulting in minor injuries to two employees, while damage assessments are ongoing.