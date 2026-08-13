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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amagi Media Labs consolidated net profit rises 760.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Amagi Media Labs consolidated net profit rises 760.66% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 436.88 crore

Net profit of Amagi Media Labs rose 760.66% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 436.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales436.88330.06 32 OPM %6.83-0.36 -PBDT46.2911.56 300 PBT40.416.59 513 NP33.913.94 761

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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