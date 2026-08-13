Amagi Media Labs consolidated net profit rises 760.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 436.88 crore

Net profit of Amagi Media Labs rose 760.66% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 436.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 330.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.436.88330.066.83-0.3646.2911.5640.416.5933.913.94

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