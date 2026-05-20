Amagi Media Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.51% to Rs 396.97 crore

Net profit of Amagi Media Labs reported to Rs 34.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.51% to Rs 396.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 71.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 68.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 1505.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1162.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.