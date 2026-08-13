Amagi Media Labs surges after Q1 PAT jumps over 8-fold to Rs 34 cr

Amagi Media Labs rallied 9.11% to Rs 696.20 after the company reported a strong earnings performance in Q1 FY27, with consolidated net profit surging 760.41% year on year (YoY) to Rs 33.90 crore, compared with Rs 3.94 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 32.36% YoY to Rs 436.87 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 513.05% to Rs 40.40 crore from 6.59 crore posted a year earlier.

Total expenses rose 22.6% to Rs 414.05 crore in Q1 FY27. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 206.35 crore, up 16.12% YoY. Finance cost was at Rs 1.13 crore, down 26.14% YoY during the period under review.