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Amal consolidated net profit declines 71.98% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 94.40% to Rs 75.74 crore

Net profit of Amal declined 71.98% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.40% to Rs 75.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.59% to Rs 22.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.09% to Rs 239.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.7438.96 94 239.64135.32 77 OPM %9.7026.90 -14.8832.00 - PBDT7.9510.59 -25 37.2641.81 -11 PBT5.608.28 -32 27.9532.61 -14 NP1.906.78 -72 22.3829.29 -24

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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