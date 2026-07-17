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Amal consolidated net profit rises 77.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 104.06% to Rs 96.54 crore

Net profit of Amal rose 77.98% to Rs 16.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 104.06% to Rs 96.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales96.5447.31 104 OPM %17.7024.58 -PBDT23.2211.93 95 PBT20.879.59 118 NP16.739.40 78

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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