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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit declines 5.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit declines 5.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 68.80 crore

Net profit of Amanta Healthcare declined 5.70% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.8065.31 5 OPM %21.1322.81 -PBDT9.189.57 -4 PBT4.494.93 -9 NP3.313.51 -6

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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