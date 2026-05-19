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Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit declines 7.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 76.99 crore

Net profit of Amanta Healthcare declined 7.21% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 76.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 14.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 287.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 274.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales76.9972.06 7 287.68274.71 5 OPM %19.4326.31 -20.8121.72 - PBDT12.3712.84 -4 42.4933.10 28 PBT7.628.15 -7 23.7614.70 62 NP5.535.96 -7 14.8810.50 42

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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