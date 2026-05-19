Amanta Healthcare standalone net profit declines 7.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 76.99 crore

Net profit of Amanta Healthcare declined 7.21% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 76.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.71% to Rs 14.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 287.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 274.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.