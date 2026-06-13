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Amar Vanijya standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Amar Vanijya rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.93% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.17 -12 0.340.43 -21 OPM %40.0029.41 --8.8213.95 - PBDT0.060.05 20 -0.030.06 PL PBT0.060.05 20 -0.030.06 PL NP0.060.05 20 -0.030.06 PL

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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