Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 94.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.54% to Rs 3535.75 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 94.55% to Rs 314.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 3535.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3060.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.18% to Rs 895.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 944.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 13814.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12846.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.