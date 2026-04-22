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Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Ethos Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2026.

Ethos Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd and PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2026.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd soared 10.79% to Rs 856.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73411 shares in the past one month.

Ethos Ltd spiked 10.51% to Rs 2730.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1397 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 96.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd exploded 8.31% to Rs 369.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18877 shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd rose 7.01% to Rs 223. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33996 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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