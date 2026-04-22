Amara Raja Energy rallies on buzz of lithium-ion expansion plans

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility surged 17.17% to Rs 906.20 on media reports that the company is accelerating its transition towards lithium-ion technology and expanding energy storage capacity.

According to reports, the company is targeting bulk production of lithium-ion cells by 2027. Initial production is expected to begin at a smaller scale this year, with commercial samples supplied to customers, followed by ramp-up at its first gigafactory with a capacity of around 2 GWh.

The company has outlined an investment plan of about Rs 10,000 crore through 2032 to build lithium cell and battery pack manufacturing capabilities. While the initial roadmap envisaged 16 GWh capacity, the company sees potential to scale beyond this depending on demand trends.

Management told the media that domestically manufactured cells may remain costlier in the near term, with a premium of at least 15% over imports, as the local supply chain ecosystem is still evolving. Economies of scale are expected to improve once capacity reaches 8-10 GWh. Amara Raja is also diversifying its end-use segments beyond electric vehicles to include applications such as power tools and equipment, aiming to reduce demand concentration risks. The development comes as Indias lithium-ion manufacturing ecosystem gradually builds up, with multiple players planning capacity additions in the coming years. The company's board will consider Q4 results on 25 May 2026. On a consolidated basis, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility's net profit declined 53.03% to Rs 140.15 crore while net sales rose 4.21% to Rs 3410.15 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.