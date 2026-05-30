Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.28% to Rs 94.48 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 14.67% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.28% to Rs 94.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.38% to Rs 9.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 222.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.