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Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 14.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 66.28% to Rs 94.48 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 14.67% to Rs 5.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.28% to Rs 94.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.38% to Rs 9.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 222.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales94.4856.82 66 222.15201.89 10 OPM %11.1616.65 -13.2714.30 - PBDT8.637.82 10 23.3022.70 3 PBT6.725.86 15 15.0714.41 5 NP5.554.84 15 9.528.18 16

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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