Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 24.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 75.62 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 24.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 75.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.6252.5410.9613.706.115.483.913.263.232.60

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