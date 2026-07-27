Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 24.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.93% to Rs 75.62 croreNet profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills rose 24.23% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.93% to Rs 75.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.6252.54 44 OPM %10.9613.70 -PBDT6.115.48 11 PBT3.913.26 20 NP3.232.60 24
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