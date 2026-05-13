Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 100.55 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 13.76% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 100.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.26% to Rs 8.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 389.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 336.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.