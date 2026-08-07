Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 38.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 100.68 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises rose 38.69% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 100.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales100.6889.45 13 OPM %3.152.84 -PBDT3.312.56 29 PBT3.152.38 32 NP2.331.68 39
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