Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 43.56 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 51.58% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 43.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.43.5640.3410.423.626.038.814.687.933.988.22

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