Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 43.56 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 51.58% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 43.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.5640.34 8 OPM %10.423.62 -PBDT6.038.81 -32 PBT4.687.93 -41 NP3.988.22 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Touchwood Entertainment standalone net profit declines 70.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Integra Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kinetic Trust standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Diamant Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Next Story