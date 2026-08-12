Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 51.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 43.56 croreNet profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises declined 51.58% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 43.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.5640.34 8 OPM %10.423.62 -PBDT6.038.81 -32 PBT4.687.93 -41 NP3.988.22 -52
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