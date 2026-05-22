Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 65.49 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises reported to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 65.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 261.05% to Rs 17.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 202.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales65.4964.81 1 202.27196.19 3 OPM %8.708.18 -5.824.12 - PBDT7.305.97 22 23.2715.84 47 PBT6.254.95 26 19.3311.83 63 NP6.50-0.27 LP 17.804.93 261

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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