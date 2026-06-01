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Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 0.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 146.80 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 0.81% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 146.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.15% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 500.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales146.80127.81 15 500.66421.62 19 OPM %2.802.96 -2.403.74 - PBDT3.783.40 11 10.7614.34 -25 PBT3.423.19 7 9.3913.03 -28 NP2.462.48 -1 7.039.65 -27

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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