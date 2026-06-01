Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 0.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 146.80 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 0.81% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 146.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.15% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 500.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.