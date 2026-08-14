Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 113.45 croreNet profit of Ambar Protein Industries rose 400.00% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 113.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales113.45117.27 -3 OPM %5.071.82 -PBDT5.471.80 204 PBT5.111.47 248 NP3.750.75 400
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