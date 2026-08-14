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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 113.45 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries rose 400.00% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 113.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales113.45117.27 -3 OPM %5.071.82 -PBDT5.471.80 204 PBT5.111.47 248 NP3.750.75 400

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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