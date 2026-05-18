KEC International Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2026.

KEC International Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2026.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd lost 15.72% to Rs 7139.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 92160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14267 shares in the past one month.

KEC International Ltd tumbled 10.19% to Rs 492.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 552.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62005 shares in the past one month. Bajaj Electricals Ltd pared 8.98% to Rs 358.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16266 shares in the past one month. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd slipped 8.25% to Rs 720. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7551 shares in the past one month.