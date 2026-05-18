Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slides 6.89%, BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.76%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has lost 0.9% over last one month compared to 5.29% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.7% drop in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd fell 6.89% today to trade at Rs 7888.3. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.76% to quote at 57138.84. The index is down 5.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd decreased 2.62% and Berger Paints India Ltd lost 2.3% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 4.09 % over last one year compared to the 9.14% fall in benchmark SENSEX.