Amber Enterprises India Ltd has lost 11.89% over last one month compared to 4.77% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.89% drop in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd fell 1.83% today to trade at Rs 7013.75. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.17% to quote at 57453.82. The index is down 4.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 0.85% and Berger Paints India Ltd lost 0.44% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 3.92 % over last one year compared to the 8.07% fall in benchmark SENSEX.