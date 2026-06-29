Amber Enterprises' PCB business inks strategic pact with Schweizer Electronic

Amber Enterprises India said that IL JIN Electronics (India) and Schweizer Electronic AG have announced their intent to enter into a strategic cooperation in the field of printed circuit boards. IL

IL JIN Electronics, part of the Amber Group, operates its bare PCB business through its subsidiaries, with the cooperation specifically focussed on Ascent Circuits.

The planned cooperation will combine Schweizers long-standing experience in automotive and industrial PCB applications with Ascent Circuits manufacturing footprint and expansion plans in India.

It will create additional value for customers in European and US region by strengthening supply-chain resilience, broadening sourcing options and preparing a structured path toward future technology capabilities.

In the first phase, the partners will focus on selected standard automotive and industrial PCB applications based on existing manufacturing capabilities. In parallel, the cooperation will prepare a step-by-step roadmap toward more complex multilayer and HDI applications as future Indian capacities become available. The partners also intend to evaluate selected future growth areas in other industries where the cooperation can create long-term customer value. In a separate filing made on Saturday (27 June 2026), Amber Group informed that it had the ground breaking ceremony of two advanced manufacturing facilities at YIEDA, near Noida International Airport (Jewar), Uttar Pradesh. The first unit is Ascent-K Circuits facility for advanced HDI PCBs manufacturing, spanning across 16 acres, and approved under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The facility would bring together the expertise of Ascent Circuits and Korea Circuit Co.