Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 24.65 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries declined 2.63% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.6530.1412.8610.252.152.111.481.521.111.14

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