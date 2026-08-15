Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.22% to Rs 24.65 croreNet profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries declined 2.63% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.6530.14 -18 OPM %12.8610.25 -PBDT2.152.11 2 PBT1.481.52 -3 NP1.111.14 -3
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