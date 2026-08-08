Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayJharkhand Student ProtestAshish Yadav wins Javelin SilverSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 61.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 61.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 34.35% to Rs 257.92 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 61.43% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 257.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 191.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales257.92191.98 34 OPM %15.2814.03 -PBDT39.7826.19 52 PBT34.5421.31 62 NP25.7015.92 61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 282.00% in the June 2026 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the June 2026 quarter

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company standalone net profit rises 26.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 61.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Powerica posts over 27% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; DG set order book stands at Rs 1,700 crore

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Next Story