Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 61.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.35% to Rs 257.92 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 61.43% to Rs 25.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.35% to Rs 257.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 191.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.257.92191.9815.2814.0339.7826.1934.5421.3125.7015.92

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