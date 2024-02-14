Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ambitious Plastomac Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.090 0 OPM %7.340 -PBDT0.11-0.04 LP PBT0.11-0.04 LP NP0.11-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Transcorp International consolidated net profit rises 1125.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 25.01% in the December 2023 quarter

RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 140 crore from Prasar Bharati

NBCC (India) hits the roof after Q3 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 111 cr

Volumes soar at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

Rashi Peripherals rises on debut

Capital SFB makes muted debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story