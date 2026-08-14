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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 153.90% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 153.90% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.581.41 154 OPM %1.681.42 -PBDT0.060.02 200 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.050.02 150

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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