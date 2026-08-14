Ambitious Plastomac Company standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 153.90% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Ambitious Plastomac Company rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 153.90% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.581.411.681.420.060.020.060.020.050.02

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