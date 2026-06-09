Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambium Finserve Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Ambium Finserve Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 87.28% to Rs 20.02 crore

Net profit of Ambium Finserve Pvt declined 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.28% to Rs 20.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.91% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 134.79% to Rs 77.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.0210.69 87 77.4833.00 135 OPM %44.1160.62 -47.0856.30 - PBDT0.290.44 -34 0.791.45 -46 PBT0.250.44 -43 0.731.45 -50 NP0.180.26 -31 0.541.10 -51

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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