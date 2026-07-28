Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 33.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.67% to Rs 9500.00 croreNet profit of Ambuja Cements declined 33.60% to Rs 577.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 869.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 9500.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10289.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9500.0010289.00 -8 OPM %16.7319.06 -PBDT1706.002154.00 -21 PBT872.001387.00 -37 NP577.00869.00 -34
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