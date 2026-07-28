Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 33.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.67% to Rs 9500.00 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements declined 33.60% to Rs 577.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 869.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 9500.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10289.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9500.0010289.0016.7319.061706.002154.00872.001387.00577.00869.00

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