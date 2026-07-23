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Amco India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 32.18 crore

Net profit of Amco India reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 32.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.1826.05 24 OPM %4.440.27 -PBDT1.540.13 1085 PBT1.27-0.14 LP NP0.94-0.14 LP

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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