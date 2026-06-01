Amco India standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.77% to Rs 29.11 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 85.71% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.35% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 117.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.