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AMD Industries consolidated net profit rises 3050.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 98.63 crore

Net profit of AMD Industries rose 3050.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 98.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 282.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales98.6382.19 20 282.25276.46 2 OPM %7.717.88 -5.228.99 - PBDT5.634.58 23 9.3917.22 -45 PBT1.410.11 1182 -5.981.28 PL NP1.260.04 3050 -4.341.00 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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