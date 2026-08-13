AMD Industries consolidated net profit rises 503.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.75% to Rs 121.99 croreNet profit of AMD Industries rose 503.97% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.75% to Rs 121.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 86.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales121.9986.67 41 OPM %15.079.40 -PBDT16.486.13 169 PBT12.202.06 492 NP9.121.51 504
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