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Amerise Biosciences standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Amerise Biosciences declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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