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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amin Tannery standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Amin Tannery standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 11.99 crore

Net profit of Amin Tannery rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.9910.89 10 OPM %3.677.90 -PBDT0.310.32 -3 PBT0.120.09 33 NP0.090.07 29

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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