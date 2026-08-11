Amin Tannery standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 11.99 crore

Net profit of Amin Tannery rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.9910.893.677.900.310.320.120.090.090.07

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